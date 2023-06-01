UPI Monthly Transaction Count Crosses 9 Billion In May

In April, UPI processed a total of 3.86 billion (386 crore) person-to-person or P2P payments as opposed to 5.02 billion (503 crore) person-to-merchant transactions.

While transactions made to merchants had a higher volume in April, the value at Rs 10.85 lakh crore exceeded payments worth Rs 3.21 lakh crore made to merchants during the month.

The payments system processed a total of 83 billion (8,300 crore) transactions in FY23, amounting to a total value of Rs 139 lakh crore.