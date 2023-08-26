UPI Has Empowered India Leading To A Revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

Technology has changed the way we work, communicate, educate and learn, Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court said on Saturday, adding that unified payments interface (UPI) has empowered India leading to a revolution.

Speaking at the Indian Science Competition hosted by Anand and Anand law firm, Justice Varma called the initiative a great step.

"Today, we stand at the cusp of the fourth industrial revolution and find that everything has changed -- the way we work, communicate, educate and learn. We see rapid penetration of AI (artificial intelligence), internet of things, driverless cars..." a statement issued by the law firm quoted Justice Varma as saying.

He also spoke about the government's initiative such as the National Innovation Foundation, which encourages the spirit of India to promote science and discovery.