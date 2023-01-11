UpGrad India CEO Arjun Mohan Resigns

Arjun Mohan, the chief executive officer of edtech major UpGrad, has stepped down.

In a LinkedIn post, Mohan said he is moving on from the organisation after almost three years at its helm.

"I started my journey in the education sector in the year 2008 and believe that there is still a lot more to be done to solve the persistent problems of access, affordability, and quality," he said.

Mohan said that he is in the "exploration phase of what I can do in education next."

The development was confirmed by an UpGrad spokesperson, but the company did not give out details on Mohan's replacement.

Mohan joined the Ronnie Screwvala-backed UpGrad from Byju's in April 2020, where he was the chief business officer.

The development adds to the pain the edtech sector faced in 2022 as layoffs become commonplace. FrontRow, Byju's, and Vedantu all laid off staff over the past year as a drying up of capital led to cost-cutting measures.