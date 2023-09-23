Updater Services Garners Rs 288 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Updater Services Ltd. has raised Rs 288 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Sept. 25.

The integrated facilities management company allotted 96 lakh shares at Rs 300 apiece to 18 anchor investors.

The investors include Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Société Generale, Bandhan MF, Nomura Singapore, and 360 One Special Opportunities Fund, among others.

The BNP Paribas Arbitrage secured 19.1% of the allocation, while Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance each netted 12.15%.

Three domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of six schemes, the company said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted 38.2% of the anchor portion of Rs 110 crore.

ICICI Prudential, through two of its funds, has secured an allocation of 17.36%.