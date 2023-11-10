Unusual Weather Patterns Have Made Mumbai's Air Pollution Worse

Air quality in Mumbai remains poor as multiple large projects in the city and its surrounding areas have become dust hot spots.

For the past couple of years, India’s financial capital has been finding mention alongside the Delhi National Capital Region because of winter pollution. Hazy sikes and higher than normal AQI levels have increased cases of cold, cough and other respiratory problems.

That has prompted the civic authorities to ask developers to take dust-control measures and face fines. That comes ahead of Diwali, when, every year, firecrackers add to air pollution.

BQ Prime reached out to Gufran Beig, the Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee Chair Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, IISc campus, and the founder project director of India’s first indigenously developed System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, or SAFAR.