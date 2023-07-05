Unusual June Weather Dampens Sales Of Biscuits To Beverages

Unusual weather in parts of India because of rains and a decline in consumer appetite to spend dampened retail sales in the month of June, according to the data shared by Bizom.

Sales of soaps to sodas fell 1.1% compared to the previous year, data from the retail intelligence firm that tracks 75 lakh mom-and-pop stores showed.

In comparison, sales in May rose 1.4%, whereas April witnessed a decline of 8.4% compared to the previous year, bringing down overall sales for the April-June period by 4.6%.

These mom-and-pop or kirana stores play a crucial role in India's everyday grocery supply. Typically, they maintain an inventory that lasts for approximately 30-45 days and restock every 8-10 days based on consumer demand. In April, these outlets bought lower quantities of goods due to their heavy stocking in March, lowering sales.

June presented a particularly challenging period for companies selling summer products due to the cooler and wetter weather conditions experienced during the first three weeks of the month in some parts of the country, according to Akshay D'souza, chief of growth and insights at Bizom.

While the onset of monsoon was delayed, parts of India received rains, lowering temperatures. Western India witnessed rainfall because of cyclone Biparjoy.

"There also seems to be a lower spending in purchase of discretionary products, which is evident in sales of both personal care and confectionery products," D'souza said.

Among the various categories affected, beverages took the hardest hit with sales falling 27% in June, followed by personal care products (-17.1%) and confectionery (-6.7%).