Unsecured Loans Are Flourishing, But RBI Could Be Eyeing Tighter Strings

Personal loans and credit cards are the flavour of the season in Indian banking, but the country's central bank doesn’t seem too happy about it.

The Reserve Bank of India may have plans to make it harder for banks to write such loans by raising the risk weight of unsecured lending on bank balance sheets, according to two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. If risk weights are raised, the banks may have to set aside higher provisioning against such loans.

The risk weights on such loans may be raised from 125% currently to 140%, the first of the two people mentioned above said. But given the high margin that banks earn on personal loans, raising the weights may not necessarily have the desired impact of slowing things down, the person said.

A query mailed to the RBI on Tuesday remained unanswered.

“On the RBI’s side, the concern could be that the pace of growth is too fast,” Karthik Srinivasan, group head of financial sector ratings at ICRA, told BQ Prime. But given the increased availability of data to underwrite customers on, banks may feel they can cherry-pick their customers and stave off any challenges, he said.

Even if there are some challenges, banks today have the necessary financial strength to deal with them, Srinivasan said.

The divergence in the thinking of banks and the RBI about the segment also comes at a time when other lending verticals, such as corporate lending, have stayed relatively quiet. This, in turn, has also contributed to pushing banks towards the wallets of retail borrowers.

"In the last 4-5 years, we have seen little growth in corporate lending and the well-rated large corporates have actually deleveraged themselves," Ajit Velonie, senior director at credit rating agency Crisil Ratings Ltd., told BQ Prime.

At the same time, banks have also focused on building more granular asset relationships to avoid the concentration risk that exists in corporate loans, he said.