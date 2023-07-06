Unseasonal Rains Made This Summer Challenging, Says Coca-Cola India

"Choice would be always there," he said, adding, "We have a lot of plans. The pipeline is very busy. The sequence of which one comes first and which one comes later depends on a lot of factors not only on a leak but supply chain readiness and bottler alignment etc."

Over the entry of new entrants in the sector, he said: "We welcome competition. After a long time, beverage in India has started to attract investments and new players."

This is the validation that Coca-Cola is on the right track and the investment are being made at the right place, he said, adding that there is enough space for growth as the industry is at a nascent stage.