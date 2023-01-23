'Unreasonable' KYC, No Clarity On Skill Vs Chance Debate Bone Of Contention For Online Gaming

The draft rules state that an online gaming intermediary will only register Indian users that will identify and verify users via procedures that are required to be followed "by an entity regulated by the Reserve Bank of India", that too at the commencement of account registration.

Currently, accounts are registered based on email or mobile number verification.

Lawyers involved in the public consultation process said these KYC regulations are "excessive".

Ranjana Adhikari, partner at IndusLaw, said most online gaming companies in India were startups and "imposing RBI-compliant KYC standards (as applicable to regulated financial entities like banks) at the commencement of the user relationship itself may be disproportionate and impact user acquisition," Adhikari said.

She argued that companies operating on a 'freemium' model shouldn't have to deal with a full-fledged KYC at the start of the user journey. "Ideally, a proportionate and staggered KYC requirement should be imposed when money is deposited or withdrawn by a user."

Shivani Jha, director of the E-Sports Players Welfare Association, said a single KYC process should be put in place that can be used across platforms.

"We need to keep into account that users will have to go through multiple KYC processes with each platform. These regulations will open doors for many new formats and new game developers. Users would want access to it and multiple KYCs will only lead to a regulatory burden," Jha said.

Shahana Chatterji, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, termed the KYC requirements "unreasonable and untenable."

"Gaming companies typically don't accept cash deposits and only accept funds from KYC-verified accounts, such as bank accounts, wallets.... This will absolutely become a barrier for startups that have to operate with limited resources as they focus on growth," Chatterji said.