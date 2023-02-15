Uno Minda To Invest Rs 175 Crore To Expand Rajasthan Facility

When asked what kind of incremental opportunity the company sees with the mandatory six airbags norms kicking in from October 2023, he said, "...the confirmed order in hand is around Rs 350 crore. And that is why we are expanding these facilities. Some of it we can achieve through our existing capacity, but definitely, it will need a lot of investment...."

On whether the company would lose out on opportunity as the commercial production of the expansion at Neemrana plant is expected in December 2024 but the norm will come into effect much earlier, he said the planning has been based on the demand guidance of its customers.