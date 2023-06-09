United Spirits Targets Growth Through Product Innovation

United Spirits Ltd., a subsidiary of Diageo Plc, has announced a goal of achieving 30% of its business from product innovation within the next three years. The move comes as the company aims to enhance its pricing mix and boost sales.

“We are at 11-12% now,” Hina Nagarajan, managing director and chief executive officer at Diageo India, said when speaking about the current contribution of product innovation, a significant increase “from just 5% about a year and a half ago.”

As the largest spirit maker in the country, United Spirits is stepping up the premiumisation of its portfolio. Nagarajan said that consumers are now “drinking better and not necessarily drinking more". This shift in consumer behaviour is evident from the company’s sale of 32 mass market brands, including Haywards, Old Tavern, And White-Mischief, indicating an upward trend in premiumisation.

According to Nagarajan, “innovation and renovation” are going to play a “transformative role” in the company’s portfolio given the changes in consumer demand. "We are focussing on the prestige and above segment, and there is room for premiumisation in each of these segments.”

She also said that the company’s presence in the luxury category, such as scotch, “is still very low” and they see a lot of potential for growth in this area. “That said, we expect innovation to contribute 30% to our annual sales."

United Spirits' prestige and above brands range from McDowell's and Royal Challenge to Johnnie Walker, Black Label, and more. The company has witnessed a 35% compound annual growth rate over the past five years for brands priced above Rs 2,000. Brands within the Rs 800-2,000 price range have also seen growth, increasing by 15%. The prestige range, priced between Rs 400 and Rs 800, has grown by 5%, while brands priced below Rs 400 have seen a decline of 2%.

Nagarajan said that the company’s focus on premiumisation has also facilitated a reduction in its debt. From a debt of Rs 5,320 crore seven years ago, United Spirits has brought it down to Rs 443 crore as of September 2021.