United Breweries Shares Gain 4%, Even As Q2 Profit Declines
Shares of United Breweries Ltd. rose over 4% on Friday, even as its profit declined in the July-September quarter.
The company's consolidated net profit plunged 20.09% year-on-year to Rs 107.2 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.
United Breweries Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated, Year-On-Year)
Revenue up 14.13% at Rs 1890.1 crore.
Ebitda down 16.02% at Rs 184.3 crore.
Ebitda margin at 9.75% versus 13.04%.
Net profit down 20.09% at Rs 107.2 crore.
Shares of the company rose as much as 4.36%, before paring gains to trade 3.48% higher at 11:21 a.m., compared to a 0.28% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has fallen 4.67% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 16 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.69, as of 11:20 a.m.
Of the 16 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 3.3%.