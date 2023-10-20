United Breweries Shares Gain 4%, Even As Q2 Profit Declines

BQPrimeBusiness NewsUnited Breweries Shares Gain 4%, Even As Q2 Profit Declines
The company's consolidated net profit plunged 20.09% year-on-year to Rs 107.2 crore in the quarter ended September.

20 Oct 2023, 11:49 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The company's Ebitda was down 16.02%&nbsp;at Rs 184.3 crore in Q2 FY24. (Source:&nbsp;Freepik)</p></div>
Shares of United Breweries Ltd. rose over 4% on Friday, even as its profit declined in the July-September quarter.

United Breweries Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated, Year-On-Year)

  • Revenue up 14.13% at Rs 1890.1 crore.

  • Ebitda down 16.02% at Rs 184.3 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 9.75% versus 13.04%.

  • Net profit down 20.09% at Rs 107.2 crore.

Shares of the company rose as much as 4.36%, before paring gains to trade 3.48% higher at 11:21 a.m., compared to a 0.28% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has fallen 4.67% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 16 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.69, as of 11:20 a.m.

Of the 16 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 3.3%.

