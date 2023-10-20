United Breweries Shares Gain 4%, Even As Q2 Profit Declines

Shares of the company rose as much as 4.36%, before paring gains to trade 3.48% higher at 11:21 a.m., compared to a 0.28% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has fallen 4.67% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 16 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.69, as of 11:20 a.m.

Of the 16 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 3.3%.