Union Minister Gadkari Gives Nod To Development Of Rs 1,293-Crore Highway Project In Andhra

"Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari approved Rs 1,292.65 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana for the development of 32.00 Km long 6-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Chandrasekharapuram to Polavaram on (NH-544G) Bengaluru–Vijayawada Economic Corridor in hybrid annuity mode in Andhra Pradesh," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that Gadkari has also approved a national highway project worth Rs 410.83 crore on engineering, procurement and construction mode in West Bengal.