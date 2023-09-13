Union Cabinet Passes Resolution To Congratulate PM Modi On G20 Summit Success

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire country for making the G20 Summit a huge success, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Thakur also said the prime minister has emerged as a 'man of global alliances', referring to the launch of Global Biofuels Alliance after earlier successes related to International Solar Alliance and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Briefing media after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, Thakur said the resolution relate to G20 Summit was moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was passed unanimously.