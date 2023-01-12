Union Bank Sanctions 150 Agriculture Drone Loans For Garuda Kisan Drones

The partnership will be useful for lead generation, customer acquisition, sourcing of applications, and due diligence of customers for credit deployment.

Garuda Kisan drone is the first to receive the Agri drone loan in July 2022 from Union Minister of Agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar. Agri Infra Fund has about 1 lakh crore out of which 1,000 crores have been allocated to drones.