Union Bank Releases Pledge On 91 Lakh Shares Of Adani Power
The remaining encumbrance is 6.96%.
Union Bank Of India Ltd. released a pledge on 91 lakh shares, or 0.23% of Adani Power Ltd.The lender released the equity held with IDBI Trusteeship Services, a security trustee on behalf of Union Bank, on Aug. 10, according to an exchange filing.The remaining encumbrance is 6.96%, the filing showed.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
