Union Bank Of India Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles, Provisions Drop

Public sector lender Union Bank of India saw its April-June net profit rise due to higher core income and significantly lower provisions.

The bank's net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 3,236 crore, up 107% year-on-year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 2,343 crore net profit for the quarter.

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 16.5% from a year ago and stood at Rs 8,839 crore. Other income, too, rose 38.5% year-on-year to Rs 3,903 crore.

The gross non-performing asset ratio for the bank fell by 19 basis points sequentially to 7.34%. Similarly, net NPA improved to 1.58% as of June 30, compared with 1.7% as of March 31.

Provisions for the quarter fell sharply by 38.9% year-on-year to Rs 2,005 crore.