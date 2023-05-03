Unilever Investors Reject Director Pay After Messy Year

Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope, widely criticized for his £50 billion ($62.8 billion) failed lunge at GSK’s consumer unit, has been awarded a bonus of 200% of fixed pay against a target of 150%. His total remuneration is €5.4 million ($6 milllion). Jope delivered strong sales growth in 2022 but that was entirely the result of higher pricing and came at the expense of falling volumes and profitability.