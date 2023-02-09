Unilever Sees Consumer Backlash Worsening On Inflation

Unilever’s 2023 adjusted margin will struggle to meet consensus with downgrades due after its warning of extended price inflation on 1H costs (about €1.5 billion), limited volume erosion and only a modest improvement in this year’s underlying operating margin. That means estimates of 90-bp expansion to 17% look optimistic. Organic sales growth could nevertheless reach the top of the 3-5% guidance range. Overall, 2022 results met lowered targets and expectations. A third tranche of the share-buyback plan hasn’t been announced.