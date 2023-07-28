Unilever Names Meakins as Next Chairman Following CEO Change

A debacle and shareholder revolt over unifying Unilever’s structure eventually led to London becoming the group’s base. But Unilever’s bungled takeover approach for the consumer-health unit of GSK Plc — then spun out as Haleon Plc — stretched investor patience further. Peltz was able to claim a seat on the board soon afterward. In another rebuke for management, in May shareholders rejected the company’s pay package for directors in a non-binding vote.