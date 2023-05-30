Unilever And Nestle To Appoint New Finance Chiefs As Industry Battles Inflation

The last years of Pitkethly’s 21-year stint at Unilever have been more chaotic. To rebuff a takeover by Kraft Heinz Co. in 2017, the company committed to a margin improvement, aggressively cutting costs and harming its brands. Then it failed to unify its corporate structure in 2018, and last year Unilever made a doomed and much-criticized attempt to buy the consumer-health arm of UK drugmaker GSK Plc.