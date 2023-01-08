Unheard, Unseen, Unkept...The Story Of Numerous Indian Monuments

Domestic travel is back with a vengeance, but it seems to be mostly limited to a few popular tourist spots.

"National, state, and local apathy and corruption, vandalism, lack of awareness, high encroachment around these sites, and limited food and lodging options—, all continue to hold back tourism to numerous such sites in Madhya Pradesh," said Jitendra Kumar Ricchariya, a licenced guide in nearby Orchha.

The state accounts for 3.8% of all domestic tourist visits in 2021, according to the India tourism statistics for 2022. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh alone accounted for nearly half of all domestic tourist visits in 2021, at about 47%. Before the onset of the pandemic, in 2019, too, the three states made up over half of all domestic tourist visits, at nearly 55%.

"Trendy leisure domestic destinations this year were places like Kashmir, Goa, Udaipur, Andaman and Nicobar," said Aloke Bajpai, chief executive officer and co-founder at Ixigo, an online travel portal. Cultural destinations like Varanasi saw more than a 50% rise in search queries for train travel this year, while Tirupathi in Andhra Pradesh witnessed one of the highest comebacks with more than a 200% increase in train search queries for summer travel, he said.

According to the India tourism statistics report, the Taj Mahal, Red Fort, and Qutub Minar account for approximately 30% of all domestic visits, both before and after the pandemic. This is despite the presence of 144 centrally protected and ticketed monuments by the Archeological Survey of India.