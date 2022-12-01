ADVERTISEMENT
Unemployment Rate Rises To Three-Month High At 8% In November: CMIE

The unemployment rate in urban India was higher at 8.96%, while in rural areas, it was at 7.55%, the CMIE data showed.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@elisa_ventur?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Elisa Ventur</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/stressed?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Elisa Ventur on Unsplash)
The country's unemployment rate rose to a three-month high at 8% in November, according to data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

The unemployment rate in urban India was higher at 8.96%, while in rural areas, it was at 7.55%, the CMIE data showed on Thursday.

In October this year, the urban joblessness was at 7.21% and the rural unemployment rate was at 8.04%.

Among the states, Haryana continued to have the highest unemployment rate in the country in November at 30.6%, followed by Rajasthan at 24.5%, Jammu and Kashmir at 23.9%, Bihar at 17.3% and Tripura at 14.5%.

The states that witnessed the least unemployment rate in the previous month are Chhattisgarh at 0.1%, Uttarakhand 1.2%, Odisha at 1.6%, Karnataka 1.8% and Meghalaya at 2.1%.

India's unemployment rate in October was at 7.77%, while in September it was at a low of 6.43%, according to the data.

