Unemployment Rate Rises To Three-Month High At 8% In November: CMIE
The unemployment rate in urban India was higher at 8.96%, while in rural areas, it was at 7.55%, the CMIE data showed.
The country's unemployment rate rose to a three-month high at 8% in November, according to data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.
The unemployment rate in urban India was higher at 8.96%, while in rural areas, it was at 7.55%, the CMIE data showed on Thursday.
In October this year, the urban joblessness was at 7.21% and the rural unemployment rate was at 8.04%.
Among the states, Haryana continued to have the highest unemployment rate in the country in November at 30.6%, followed by Rajasthan at 24.5%, Jammu and Kashmir at 23.9%, Bihar at 17.3% and Tripura at 14.5%.
The states that witnessed the least unemployment rate in the previous month are Chhattisgarh at 0.1%, Uttarakhand 1.2%, Odisha at 1.6%, Karnataka 1.8% and Meghalaya at 2.1%.
India's unemployment rate in October was at 7.77%, while in September it was at a low of 6.43%, according to the data.