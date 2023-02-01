Unemployment Rate Falls To Four-Month Low Of 7.14% In January: CMIE

India's unemployment rate declined to a four-month low of 7.14% in January, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate during December 2022 was 8.30%, while it was 8% in November and 6.43% in September, the CMIE data stated.

While urban unemployment was at 8.55% during January, rural joblessness stood at 6.48%, according to the data.

Among the states, unemployment was the highest in Jammu and Kashmir at 21.8%, closely followed by Haryana at 21.7% and Rajasthan at 21.1%.

Joblessness in Delhi in January was at 16.7%, Goa at 16.2%, Assam at 16.1% and Tripura at 16%, the data added.

It further revealed that unemployment was the lowest in states like Chhattisgarh at 0.5% followed by Odisha at 1.5%, Tamil Nadu at 1.8% and Madhya Pradesh at 1.9%.