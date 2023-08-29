Understanding Risks And Benefits Of Private Credit? | The Alternative Bet

Private credit is where a non-bank lends money to businesses and individuals who cannot get loans through traditional banks or public debt markets. These loans are mostly given to small or mid-sized companies, distressed businesses and real-estate investors. This asset class offers yield and enhanced returns.

"Private is far more structured," Hemant Daga, chief executive officer of Neo Asset Management, said. "It acts as a source of capital for mid and small-size companies."

"Private credit can spur growth of these companies where typically they might not be able to access banking channels in some situations," the co-founder said.

From an investor's perspective, private credit offers diversification benefits while potentially earning high yields in a negative interest-rate environment. For a borrower, private credit becomes a source of capital that can be tailored to the specific needs of their business, according to Neo Asset Management.