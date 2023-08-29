Understanding Risks And Benefits Of Private Credit? | The Alternative Bet
Private credit has witnessed an annual growth in assets under management of around 10% over the last 11 years.
This is the second article in the three-part 'The Alternative Bet' series sponsored by Neo Asset Management
In the first part of the series, we gave you a sneak peek into the world of alternative investment, now let's delve into the world of private credit. Over the past decade, private credit has moved to the mainstream in the financial world.
What's Private Credit?
Private credit is where a non-bank lends money to businesses and individuals who cannot get loans through traditional banks or public debt markets. These loans are mostly given to small or mid-sized companies, distressed businesses and real-estate investors. This asset class offers yield and enhanced returns.
"Private is far more structured," Hemant Daga, chief executive officer of Neo Asset Management, said. "It acts as a source of capital for mid and small-size companies."
"Private credit can spur growth of these companies where typically they might not be able to access banking channels in some situations," the co-founder said.
From an investor's perspective, private credit offers diversification benefits while potentially earning high yields in a negative interest-rate environment. For a borrower, private credit becomes a source of capital that can be tailored to the specific needs of their business, according to Neo Asset Management.
Categories Of Private Credit
1. Sponsor financing
2. Working capital/growth financing
3. Refinancing
How Big Is Private Credit Market?
Private credit has witnessed an annual growth in assets under management of around 10% over the last 11 years. "Today globally, this is more than a trillion dollars of alternative assets. Total alternative assets globally are $15 trillion. Private credit is the fastest growing alternative asset class," Daga said.
In India also, the industry has grown at a fast pace in the last five years. On an annual basis over Rs 10,000 crore are invested in the asset class. "Over a six to seven-year period, this industry has become more than 50,000 crores in terms of size," Puneet Jain, chief information officer at Neo Asset Management, said. "It is growing at a pace of more than 12% and the growth definitely is significantly faster than either banking credit or public equities."
What Returns Does Private Credit Offer?
From 2008–21, the top 25% funds in the U.S. markets have delivered a 13% compounded dollar return. Median and bottom 25% funds have given 10% and 8% returns respectively, according to data provided by Neo Asset Management.
"If in the U.S., there is 13%-dollar return, just apple to apple that should be 17–18% rupee return in India. The very fact that India is a market, which is nascent, growing phenomenally, I think returns will be slightly better than 17–18%," Daga said.
What Are The Risks Involved?
Firstly, severe downturns and traumatic change to the business model of a company can impact returns. Second, an-asset liability mismatch can pose a risk.
The co-founders of Neo Asset Management maintain that private credit is a resilient asset class and chances of losing capital are minimal. "A company can default and yet, there can be some recoveries out of it because all assets don't collapse," Daga said.