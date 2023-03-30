Unacademy Cuts 12% Workforce, Layoffs Top 1,400 In 12 Months

Edtech company Unacademy has carried out yet another round of layoffs, cutting about 12% of its workforce, or 380 employees, as the online coaching platform continues to strive for profitability.

"I never thought I would need to send out another message like this, but here I am," Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Unacademy, said in an internal memo.

"We have taken every step in the right direction to make our core business profitable, yet it's not enough. We have to go further, we have to go deeper. Unfortunately, this has led me to take another difficult decision. We will be reducing the size of our team by 12% to ensure that we can meet the goals we are chasing in the current realities we face. I did not anticipate I would have to do this again, and I'm very sorry," he wrote.

This is the fourth round of layoffs for the company in the last 12 months. It had cut 600 employees in April 2022, 350 in November last year, alongside other layoffs at its core business and unit Relevel. The firings continue to be a stark reminder of the funding winter that has hit the Indian startup ecosystem. FrontRow, Byju's, and Vedantu have laid off staff over the past year as cost-cutting measures have become commonplace.

Queries emailed to Unacademy did not elicit a response at the time of publishing.