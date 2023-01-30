ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
UltraTech Cement Unit To Acquire Limestone Miner In Oman For Rs 18.33 Crore
UltraTech Cement's subsidiary will acquire 70% stake in Duqm Cement, a limestone miner in Oman, to ensure raw material security.
ADVERTISEMENT
UltraTech Cement Ltd.'s U.A.E.-based subsidiary will acquire majority stake in a limestone miner in Oman to ensure raw material security.UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Ltd.—a U.A.E.-based subsidiary of the Indian cement major—has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with Seven Seas Company LLC to acquire 70% equity shares in Oman-based Duqm Cement Project International, LLC, the company told exchanges on Monday....
UltraTech Cement Ltd.'s U.A.E.-based subsidiary will acquire majority stake in a limestone miner in Oman to ensure raw material security.
UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Ltd.—a U.A.E.-based subsidiary of the Indian cement major—has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with Seven Seas Company LLC to acquire 70% equity shares in Oman-based Duqm Cement Project International, LLC, the company told exchanges on Monday.
The acquisition will be completed within 90 days from the signing of share sale and purchase agreement, for a consideration of $2.25 million (Rs 18.33 crore), UltraTech said in its filing.
On Monday, the UltraTech stock closed 2.51% higher on the BSE at Rs 6,885.20, compared to a 0.29% rise in the Sensex.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
UltraTech Cement Q3 Results: Net Profit Declines 38%, Misses Estimates
Opinion
UltraTech Cement Q3 Results: Net Profit Declines 38%, Misses Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT