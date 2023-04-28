Ultratech Cement Q4 Results: Profit Falls 32% On Tax Expense
The drop in bottom line came despite a double-digit rise in revenue from operations during the period under review.
Ultratech Cement Ltd. saw its net profit take a substantial hit in the fourth quarter due to a steep rise in tax expenses.
The cement manufacturer reported a 32.29% decline in consolidated net profit for the recently concluded March quarter at Rs 1,665.95 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 1,792.19 crore.
Ultratech Cement Q4 FY23 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 18.36% to Rs 18,662.38 crore. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had polled an estimate of Rs 18,498.85 crore.
Ebitda rose 8.13% to Rs 3,322.49 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 3,368.67 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.8%, against an estimate of 18.2%.
Net profit dropped 32.29% to Rs 1,665.95 crore, missing analyst estimates of Rs 1,792.19 crore.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 38 per share for fiscal 2023. The company will seek shareholders' approval for the same at its upcoming annual general meeting.
Shares of Ultratech Cement closed 0.71% higher, as compared with a 0.76% rise in the benchmark Sensex. Results were declared after market hours.