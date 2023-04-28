Ultratech Cement Q4 Results: Profit Falls 32% On Tax Expense

Ultratech Cement Ltd. saw its net profit take a substantial hit in the fourth quarter due to a steep rise in tax expenses.

The cement manufacturer reported a 32.29% decline in consolidated net profit for the recently concluded March quarter at Rs 1,665.95 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 1,792.19 crore.

The drop in the bottom line came despite a double-digit rise in revenue from operations during the period under review.