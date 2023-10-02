UltraTech Cement Q2 Sales Up 15% To 26.69 Million Tonne
Total sales volume in the domestic market was up 15.37% to 25.66 MT during the quarter under review.
UltraTech Cement Ltd.'s consolidated sales rose 15.54% to 26.69 million tonne year-on-year in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.
The company produced 23.10 MT cement in July-September period a year ago, the Aditya Birla Group firm said in a sales volume data filed on bourses.
Total sales volume in the domestic market was up 15.37% to 25.66 MT during the quarter under review. It was 22.24 MT in Q2 FY23.
Its grey cement production in the domestic market was at 25.24 MT in September quarter FY24, reporting 15.46% growth, while its white cement production was 0.42 MT, up 10.52%.
UltraTech's overseas production, mainly grey cement was 1.18 MT in Q2 FY24, was up 21.64%.
The company has a consolidated capacity of 137.85 million tonne per annum of grey cement. It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight Bulk Packaging Terminals.
UltraTech is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.