UltraTech Cement Board Okays Rs 13,000 Crore For Capacity Expansion

The board of UltraTech Cement Ltd., approved investment worth Rs 13,000 crore to increase capacity by 21.9 million tonnes per annum, through a mix of brown field and green field projects, the company informed exchanges on Saturday.

The proposed capacity expansion is to be conducted in a phased manner starting FY26 onwards. The board decided to not invest in thermal power capacity in an effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Besides, the expansion plan also involves investments in alternative fuel feeding and handling equipment to the tune of Rs 180 crore. Moreover, the cement bellwether will deploy Rs 453 crore towards setting up additional 39-megawatt waste heat recovery system.

"The company will use green energy in excess of 60% by the end of 2027. This will be supported by a total WHRS capacity of over 400MW and renewable energy of approximately 1.5 GW," the company said in a press release.

Last week, UltraTech Cement reported its net profit grew 68.75% year-on-year to Rs 1,280.38 crore in the quarter ended September. That compares with the Rs 1,334 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.