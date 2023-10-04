U.K.'s Superdry To Sell South Asia IP Assets To Reliance For 40 Million Pounds

Later, Reliance in a statement said RBL had inked a long-term franchise agreement with Superdry PLC in 2012 and introduced the brand in India. "Coupled with Reliance Brand's appetite to invest in accelerating Indian consumption narrative, the deal paves way for Superdry’s future expansion in the country and neighbouring territories."

The brand has expanded rapidly to 200 points of sale across 50 cities. E-commerce continues to drive incremental growth for the brand, boosting its reach beyond 2,300 Indian cities, underlining RBL-run Superdry India operations as the largest franchisee network of the brand globally.