U.K.'s Antitrust Watchdog Blocks $69 Billion Microsoft-Activision Deal

The United Kingdom's antitrust watchdog has prevented the takeover of Activision Publishing Inc. by Microsoft Corp., citing concerns of stifling competition if the deal goes through.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in an order that its concerns couldn't be resolved by remedies offered by Microsoft, including the sale of Activision's most popular game, Call of Duty.

"Microsoft has a strong position in cloud gaming services and the evidence available to the CMA showed that Microsoft would find it commercially beneficial to make Activision's games exclusive to its own cloud gaming service," it said.