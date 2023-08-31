Ukraine Recap: Putin’s Move On Wagner; New Push On Grain Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s anti-graft crackdown is fueling speculation that he may dismiss Ukraine’s defense minister. Ukraine is investigating the crash of two Mi-8 helicopters on Tuesday in the Donetsk region during a combat mission, with six service members killed. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he got “positive feedback” from the bloc’s foreign ministers about his proposal to set aside 20 billion euros ($21.7 billion) over the next four years for military aid to Ukraine.