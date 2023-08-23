Teenagers Convicted Of Grand Theft Auto, Nvidia Lapsus$ Hacks In The U.K.

Lapsus$ are an international bunch of loosely connected online extortionists. The group confounded cybersecurity experts since it first appeared on a rampage of high-profile attacks between 2021 and 2022, causing millions of dollars of damages for its targets. The group appeared to hack for notoriety, financial gains and laughs, and used a number of techniques including pretending to be legitimate members of the firms staff to gain access to online systems.