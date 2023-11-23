UK Inflation Fears Revived By Unexpected Output Growth

British companies reported an unexpected increase in output in November and evidence of stronger inflation, signs of strength in the economy that may concern the Bank of England. S&P Global said its purchasing managers' index edged up to 50.1, the highest reading in four months and above the threshold level of 50 dividing growth and contraction. It was up from 48.7 in October, a figure economists had expected would be repeated.The data indicate resilience in the economy that may ward off the