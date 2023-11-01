U.K. Officials Pressured To Drop IP Demands In India Trade Talks

When pressed on their IP demands, UK officials “repeat the mantra that ‘Nothing we do is going to damage the NHS,’” said Nick Dearden, director of campaign group Global Justice Now which is a signatory to the letter. “But they clearly don’t actually understand how the generic industry works. The reason we’re buying these drugs from India is precisely because it has looser rules on intellectual property, and therefore can be in a position to have drugs up and ready and running by the time the patent expires in the UK.”