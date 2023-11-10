U.K. Economy Stagnates In Third Quarter As High Rates Bite

It may also help to convince BOE policymakers they have done enough to bring inflation under control after raising interest rates from 0.1% to 5.25% in less than two years. Chief Economist Huw Pill signaled as much in an address on Thursday after the central bank downgraded its growth outlook last week. However, both he and Governor Andrew Bailey have stressed the need to keep borrowing costs in “restrictive” territory for an extended period to bear down on underlying price pressures.