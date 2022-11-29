UK Delivering On New FTA With India, Says Rishi Sunak

"After years of pushing at the boundaries, Russia is challenging the fundamental principles of the UN Charter. China is consciously competing for global influence using all the levers of state power. In the face of these challenges, short-termism or wishful thinking will not suffice. We can't depend on Cold War arguments or approaches, or mere sentimentality about the past. So, we will make an evolutionary leap in our approach," he declared.

Sunak confirmed that further detail on the UK’s foreign policy outlook will be laid out in an updated ‘Integrated Review’ in the new year, which will also cover closer collaboration with the Commonwealth.