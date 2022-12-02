ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UK Christmas Dinner To Be Most Expensive In At Least 10 Years

Brits’ Christmas dinner will be the most expensive in at least a decade as the cost of everything from poultry to Yorkshire pudding soars.
Save
UK Christmas Dinner to Be Most Expensive in at Least 10 Years
UK Christmas Dinner to Be Most Expensive in at Least 10 Years
ADVERTISEMENT

(Bloomberg) -- Brits’ Christmas dinner will be the most expensive in at least a decade as the cost of everything from poultry to Yorkshire pudding soars.

Prices for a typical holiday meal, including turkey, pork and vegetables, are up more than 22% from last year, according to researcher Mintec Ltd.’s Christmas dinner index. That reflects turmoil in markets from agriculture to energy following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as a severe bird-flu outbreak in the UK.

“Inflation has had a severe impact on the food industry, with tighter margins for producers caused by rising input costs,” Mintec said Friday in a statement. The firm’s data go back as far as 2012.

British households are facing the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, with inflation at a 41-year high. Those including meat in their Christmas dinner have to contend with a 39% year-on-year jump in the price of pork and a 30% increase in the cost of turkey.

Read more: UK Bird Flu Wipes Out Half of Free-Range Turkeys for Christmas

Consumers opting for a vegan meal also face a costlier spread, with Mintec’s plant-based Christmas dinner index up by almost 14%.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT