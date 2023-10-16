UBS Warns Rising Unsecured Loans In India May Soon Face Risk Of Defaults 

The share of borrowers with more than five personal loans rose to 7.7% in March this year from 1% in 2018, UBS said, adding that incremental disbursements to borrowers with “weaker credit profile” exposes the segment in a downturn. As much as 52% of the personal loans portfolio at state-owned banks was to “medium to high risk” borrowers, while the share for private sector banks was pegged at 31% as of June, it said.