UBS Culls Credit Suisse’s Top Leaders After Historic Deal Closes

Most of the rest of Credit Suisse’s highest ranking executives are either leaving the firm or keeping roles within the smaller remit of the Credit Suisse operating company. UBS appointed its key leadership team in May, with all positions being filled by existing management board members or long-term UBS senior leaders except for a liaison role given to former Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner. UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti will now move forward with a complex integration that’s likely to involve thousands of job cuts.