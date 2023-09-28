Banks Vie For $50 Billion Bond Market Left By Credit Suisse

“We are one of the larger of the non-Swiss banks operating in Switzerland and we see a need for competition in that market, given the consolidation of the two largest players. We hear this from clients as well,” said Mark Lewellen, co-head of capital markets at German lender Deutsche Bank. “There is an opportunity in the market for Swiss franc bonds and we’ve recently made a number of hires to help bolster our team in Zurich, both on syndicate and the origination desks.”