UBS Sees Broad-Based Growth For Reliance Industries In Q3, Maintains 'Buy'

Strong performance across segments is expected to drive Reliance Industries Ltd.'s Ebitda growth in the third quarter ended December, according to UBS Securities India Pvt.

The conglomerate is expected to conquer Ebitda of Rs Rs 34,100 crore in the third quarter of FY2023 with 15% year-on-year and 9% quarter-on-quarter rise, the research firm said in a note. This is alongside sequential earnings expansion across energy and consumer businesses, it said.

UBS maintained a "buy" rating on the stock, saying the consensus seems to underappreciate the upcoming integrated manufacturing ecosystem for new energy business.

The target price of Rs 3,250 remains unchanged given that investors are not pricing in retail segment's revenue growth potential from rapid store expansion, business-to-business electronic commerce revenue growth and private labels.