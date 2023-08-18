UBS Seeks To Hire Several Private Bankers To Serve India's Rich

The bank, which returned to the private wealth market with its rescue takeover of Credit Suisse two months ago, plans to add at least seven relationship managers to bring its total advisory strength in India to about 25, according to people familiar with the matter. The bank is also beefing up its product team and is hiring two senior executives from rival firms in portfolio management services, which develops India-specific products, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are confidential.