UBS’s Sweet Deal For Credit Suisse Is Looking Even Sweeter

Within this, there are about $6 billion of losses on loans – mostly mortgages and lending to rich clients – and $3 billion in writedowns on trading positions. Each of these could turn out to be worse than UBS currently expects, but at the same time the bank said about half of the losses on mortgages and other loans were down to the effects of interest rates on market values. That means, if UBS holds on to them until maturity, it will make that money back.