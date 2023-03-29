UBS’s Kelleher Says Credit Suisse Integration Bigger Than 2008 Crisis Deals
Kelleher said that he couldn’t stress enough the enormity of the work ahead for UBS to take over its biggest rival.
(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher said that the task of integrating Credit Suisse Group AG is bigger than any deal that was executed during the height of the financial crisis in 2008.
Kelleher, who is tapping former Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti to lead the bank through the acquisition, said that he couldn’t stress enough the enormity of the work ahead for UBS to take over its biggest rival.
“This is the biggest single financial transaction since 2008. I would argue it’s bigger than any deal that was done in 2008” as it’s the first time two systemically relevant banks merge, Kelleher said at a press conference on Wednesday. “That brings with it significant execution risk.”
UBS is facing the prospect of winding down large parts of Credit Suisse’s investment bank as well as figuring out which of the firm’s executives, wealth managers and investment bankers it wants to keep. The firm is tapping Ermotti for his deep knowledge of UBS, as well as experience in crisis management and restructuring after it was hit by a rogue trader scandal more than a decade ago.
The deal between the two Zurich rivals is the largest such combination of systemically important banks since the throes of the financial crisis, triggered by the sub-prime lending scandal. At that time, large US lenders such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. had to step in to rescue stricken lenders such as Bear Stearns.
Kelleher said that the deal faces significant execution risks and that UBS doesn’t want to import “bad culture” from Credit Suisse, which was primarily at the investment bank and in the control functions. The bank is interested in keeping talented investment bankers, he said.
