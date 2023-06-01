UBS’s Heir Apparent Faces New Tests And Ex-Colleagues At Credit Suisse

Despite his abrupt departure from Credit Suisse over thwarted ambition and bruised egos, Khan has demonstrated tenacity and resilience in the past, which could help him navigate the integration.

As a child he migrated to Switzerland from Pakistan with his parents, fleeing political turmoil in the region, and grew up in Dübendorf, a working-class neighborhood of Zurich. He went through an apprentice program before studying at the University of Zurich. For 12 years he rose up the ranks at accounting firm EY before joining Credit Suisse in 2013 as the wealth management group’s chief financial officer.

At UBS he built a strong network of allies, and though he still has solid connections at Credit Suisse, not everyone is pleased at the prospect of working for him again, according to insiders who didn’t want to speak publicly about their incoming boss. To smooth things over in the aftermath of the deal, Khan traveled to Credit Suisse branches from Dubai to Hong Kong, offering retention packages to keep the best private bankers on board, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to disclose the information.

Read More: UBS, Credit Suisse Offer Asia Wealth Bankers Cut on Inflows

UBS also sent a so-called clean team of about 100 people to assess client rosters and personnel and review business lines. Activities that don’t meet the criteria for risk and earnings that UBS has put in place would be banished to a portfolio of noncore and legacy assets. The unit exists to separate the good from the bad, unwinding complex trades and loans and cutting staff that are no longer needed.

The Zurich-based bank can afford to be selective. It picked up Credit Suisse for only $3 billion in the agreement brokered by the Swiss government to avoid a messy collapse. Losses significant enough to trigger a state backstop are “exceptionally unlikely,” Ermotti said in May at a media forum in the Swiss city of Lucerne. On May 17, UBS estimated it will reap a $34.8 billion gain from the takeover, though it also expects about $13 billion of markdowns on Credit Suisse assets and legal liabilities that may cost as much as $4 billion over 12 months.

Since joining UBS, Khan has been subtly positioned for a bigger role. Last September he represented the bank at a CEO conference organized by Bank of America Corp., one of only two official events he’s attended since his high-profile departure from Credit Suisse. At the conference he underscored his preference for personalized banking over the technology-­focused approach pushed by Ralph Hamers, the UBS CEO swapped out for Ermotti.

“Everything we do starts with clients,” Khan said at the event. “I mean our business is centered around the client. And I don’t say this just as lip service.”

UBS aims to use the deal to expand in Southeast Asia, Brazil and the Middle East—a stronghold in which Credit Suisse has the relevant banking licenses.

Still, risks abound. Credit Suisse was hemorrhaging clients in its final months as investors lost confidence in the scandal-prone bank. Assets under management slumped to 1.3 trillion Swiss francs ($1.4 trillion) at the end of 2022, from 1.6 trillion francs a year earlier. In the first quarter its customers withdrew $68 billion, continuing its wave of outflows.

People with tens of millions of dollars have a lot of choices. If they were banking with Credit Suisse before the meltdown, they likely had a reason for not going with UBS. And in the rush to secure their assets, most jumped to rivals. UBS’s wealth management arm added $28 billion of net new money in the first quarter, with $7 billion coming in the days after the announcement of the Credit Suisse takeover. Credit Suisse’s collapse damaged Switzerland’s reputation as a haven, compounding Khan’s challenges.

Read More: Credit Suisse Saw $69 Billion of Outflows in Downfall Period

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and other competitors are already circling, seeking to recruit clients as well as private and investment bankers. Some rivals have eased hiring freezes to take advantage of the situation.

Although few in UBS are better placed than Khan to quickly sort through Credit Suisse’s operations, he also played an unintentional role in one of the bank’s most sensational scandals. In January 2019 a long-festering feud between Khan and Credit Suisse’s then-CEO, Tidjane Thiam, broke into the open at a dinner party in a wealthy suburb on Lake Zurich. The spat ultimately led to Khan’s resigning in July of that year after being passed over for promotion. He was subsequently recruited by Ermotti, who stepped down as CEO in 2020 before being brought back in April to replace Hamers.

At the time, the top ranks at Credit Suisse were so concerned Khan might poach key personnel, a private security firm was hired to monitor his activities. The executive discovered the surveillance, unleashing a scandal that severely damaged the bank’s reputation. Khan and Credit Suisse reached a settlement in 2021 that ended pending criminal proceedings. The terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed, and Khan has declined to comment on the matter. It later emerged that Khan wasn’t the only executive spied on by Credit Suisse.

Since joining UBS, he’s quietly fine-tuned its wealth management business, spearheading a push to lend money to clients to expand their investment portfolios. The initiative led to more than $25 billion a year in new loans—along with additional trading and investment fees—surpassing a target Khan set out when he first came aboard.

In 2021 he was given the regional leadership role for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and last summer he was elevated to sole global head of wealth management. His advancement put him in prime position to succeed Hamers as CEO until the deal shook things up.

Read More: UBS Inherits Legacy of Legal Headaches From Credit Suisse

Khan’s track record and wide-ranging responsibility may help him get the top job, but other executives were trusted with roles that could position them to shine. Michelle Bereaux, a 23-year UBS veteran, was appointed group integration officer. Beatriz Martin Jimenez, UBS’s group treasurer and head of its UK division, was named to lead the group overseeing parts of the business that are being wound down. She also took charge of UBS’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, narrowing Khan’s responsibility to integrating the two wealth management businesses. Todd Tuckner, the finance chief of Khan’s wealth ­management division, is moving up to become the group’s chief financial officer.

Although likely a long shot, outgoing Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Körner—who previously worked for UBS—also made the cut and was appointed as a member of the executive board, responsible for Credit Suisse’s operational continuity and client focus.

That leaves Khan to deal with a more complex field of rivals at a financial institution that will be in flux for years. But for a dyed-in-the-wool Swiss private banker, there may be no better place to be, as he explained at the 2020 Goldman Sachs conference.

“I worked as a competitor to UBS, admired UBS, but getting the opportunity to look under the hood at the largest global wealth manager is absolutely fascinating.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.