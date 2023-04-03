UBS Deal for Credit Suisse Unseats JPMorgan as Latin America’s Top Wealth Manager

The acquisition will speed up growth of UBS’s global wealth-management platform in some “white spots” where the bank wants to expand further, such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, Sergio Ermotti, who will take over as UBS’s chief executive officer on April 5, said on call with the media last week. “We’re actually filling these white spots in, and with that we can accelerate our organic growth by five to seven years,” he said.