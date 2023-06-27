UBS Preparing To Cut More Than Half Of Credit Suisse Workforce

UBS is hoping to retain the majority of Credit Suisse’s private bankers, though many have already left, two of the people said. In Asia Pacific, UBS is planning to keep a few hundred Credit Suisse private bankers, bringing its total to more than 1,200, people familiar told Bloomberg earlier this month. Some private bankers in Singapore are set to relocate to UBS’s flagship offices near a prime shopping district in the city-state as soon as next month in one of the first concrete signs of the merger taking shape.