UBS Is Worth $27 Billion More Than Before Credit Suisse Takeover

With a market value equivalent to $92 billion, UBS has nailed down its position as the second-largest lender in Europe.

31 Aug 2023, 6:12 PM IST
Office workers pass the UBS Group AG headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. UBS posted the biggest-ever quarterly profit for a bank in the second quarter as a result of its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, and confirmed that it would fully integrate the local business of its former rival by next year.
(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG shares have been on a tear since the Swiss bank’s rescue of domestic rival Credit Suisse, rising more than a third and adding $27 billion in value.

The stock extended its gains on Thursday, climbing as much as 7.2% after the lender posted a record quarterly profit on the back of the bargain acquisition that was announced in March.

READ: UBS Turns to Cost Cuts After $29 Billion Credit Suisse Windfall

With a market value equivalent to $92 billion, UBS has nailed down its position as the second-largest lender in Europe. At that level it is more than a tenth bigger than BNP Paribas SA, only a month after overtaking its French peer.

Still, the Swiss lender has a long way to go to become Europe’s biggest bank. That title is held by HSBC Holdings Plc with a market capitalization of about $147 billion.

--With assistance from Joe Easton.

